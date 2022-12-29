KFin Technologies shares make a flat market debut2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 10:01 AM IST
- KFin Technologies IPO was subscribed 2.59 times by the last day of the subscription
Shares of KFin Technologies made their flat market debut on Thursday with the stock listing at ₹367 apiece on the NSE, a discount of more than % as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹366 per share. On the BSE, KFin Technologies shares started trading at ₹369 apiece.
