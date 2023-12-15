KFin Technologies shares shed 9% on block deal; Ventura advises buying – here's why
On the back of the overall strong stock performance, healthy financials, and business expansion, brokerage house Ventura Securities has initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of ₹704, implying a robust 39 percent upside in 12 months.
Shares of KFin Technologies declined over 9 percent in trade today (December 15) after shares worth ₹1,650 crore changed hands in a block deal.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message