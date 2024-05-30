KFin Technologies stock cracks over 7% after 6% stake changed hands in a block deal; General Atlantic likely sellar
KFin Technologies stock fell over 7% after a block deal at a floor price of ₹720. General Atlantic planned to sell up to 6.8% stake, potentially raising ₹833.3 crore. The company reported a 30.6% YoY increase in profit for Q4FY24.
Multibagger stock Kfin Technologies cracked over 7 percent in intra-day deals on Thursday after 6 percent equity in the financial services firm exchanged hands in a block deal at a floor price of ₹720. The floor price was over 3 percent lower than the stock's previous closing price of ₹744.05.
