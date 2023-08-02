Khazanchi Jewellers IPO allotment status: Khazanchi Jewellers IPO share allotment will take place on Wednesday, August 2. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Khazanchi Jewellers IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO shares will get listed on the BSE SME on Monday, August 7. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status Khazanchi Jewellers IPO.

If you have applied for the Khazanchi Jewellers IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. You can check the Khazanchi Jewellers IPO status of your application on this link - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 1:

Visit Khazanchi Jewellers IPO's registrar's website - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2:

Select the name of the company 'Khazanchi Jewellers' from the dropbox

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

Enter the captcha code

Step 5:

Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO GMP today:

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO shares are trading at their issue price with no premium or discount in the grey market today, according to topsharebrokers.com.

On nine consecutive trading sessions, Khazanchi Jewellers IPO GMP or grey market premium was +2. This indicated that Khazanchi Jewellers IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Khazanchi Jewellers IPO share price was ₹142 apiece, which is 1.43% higher than the IPO price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO Subscription Status:

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO was subscribed 1.26 times on day 5. The issue received decent response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 78%, while non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 1.74 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO subscription status on day 1 saw 19% subscription, on day 2 the issue was subscribed 56%, on day 3 Khazanchi Jewellers IPO was subcribed 78%, and on day 4 the issue was subscribed 97%.

