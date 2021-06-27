KIMS, Dodla Dairy shares to get listed on BSE, NSE tomorrow

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Dodla Dairy will make debut on the BSE and NSE on Monday. The ₹2,144-crore IPO of KIMS initial public offer of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited ( KIMS ) was subscribed 3.86 times. This included a little over ₹955 crore that was mobilised from anchor investors. The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) was subscribed 5.26 times, non-institutional investors 1.89 times, and retail individual investors(RIIs) 2.89 times.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, June 28, 2021, the equity shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities," a notification on BSE said.

Another notification said: "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, June 28, 2021, the equity shares of Dodla Dairy Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities."

The ₹2,144-crore IPO of KIMS initial public offer (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of up to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,35,60,538 equity shares. The price range for the offer was at ₹815-825 per share.

KIMS is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of number of patients treated and treatments offered.

It operates nine multi-specialty hospitals under the "KIMS Hospitals" brand, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064, including over 2,500 operational beds as of December 31, 2020.

Dodla Dairy' ₹520 crore initial share-sale was subscribed 45.62 times at a price band of ₹421-428 apiece. The IPO was opened for public subscription on June 16 and concluded on June 18

The category reserved for QIBs was subscribed 84.88 times, non-institutional investors 73.62 times and portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 11.34 times.

The IPO comprised fresh issuance of shares worth up to ₹50 crore, besides, an offer for sale of up to 1,09,85,444 equity shares by TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte Ltd, Dodla Sunil Reddy, Dodla Deepa Reddy and Dodla Family Trust.

The company's operations in India are primarily across the four south Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. (With Agency Inputs)

