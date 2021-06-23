KIMS IPO share allotment today. Here's how to check application status

KIMS IPO allotment status: The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) IPO (initial public offer) was subscribed 3.86 times over its 1.44 crore shares offer. The price band was fixed at ₹815-825 per share. The KIMS Hospitals IPO was open for subscription from 16th to 18th June and those who bid for the issue are eagerly waiting for finalisation of the share allotment.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP) of the public issue, KIMS IPO allotment date is 23rd June 2021 i.e. today. In case, one has applied for this public issue, one can check KIMS IPO allotment status online in two ways — by logging in at the BSE website bseindia.com or by logging in at the official registrar KFintech website.

How to check KIMS IPO allotment status at KFintech website

1] Click at official registrar KFintech's direct web link — https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Click at IP allotment status;

3] Select IPO;

4] Click at 'Application No';

5] Select application type;

6] Enter your application number;

7] Enter captcha;

8] Click at 'Submit' button option; and

9] Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on your computer monitor or on the Android screen.

How to check KIMS Hospitals IPO allotment status on BSE website

1] Click at the direct link of BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Choose 'Equity' option;

3] select IPO from the 'Issue Name' drop-down;

4] Enter your application number;

5] Enter your PAN number;

6] Click at 'I'm Not a Robot';

7] Click at 'Search' button; and

8] Your KIMS IPO allotment status will be displayed on your computer monitor or on the Android screen.

By following above-mentioned steps an applicant can check KIMS IPO allotment status online either by logging in at BSE website or by logging in at the KFintech website. Applicants are advised to check KIMS Hospitals share allotment status at BSE website as it will be more accurate.

KIMS IPO listing date is 28th June 2021, says red herring prospectus of the issue.

