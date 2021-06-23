KIMS IPO share allotment today. Here's how to check application status

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP) of the public issue, KIMS IPO allotment date is 23rd June 2021 i.e. today. In case, one has applied for this public issue, one can check KIMS IPO allotment status online in two ways — by logging in at the BSE website bseindia.com or by logging in at the official registrar KFintech website.

