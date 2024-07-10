KIMS share price surges 4% following ₹75 crore acquisition of Visakhapatnam Hospital

KIMS said in an exchange filing that it will invest up to 75 crore to acquire 100% equity in Queen's NRI Hospital.

Vaamanaa Sethi
First Published10 Jul 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) share price rallied over 4% on Wednesday
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) share price rallied over 4% on Wednesday

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) surged by up to 4% on Wednesday, July 10, following the announcement of its acquisition of Queen's NRI Hospital, a multi-speciality hospital in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, for 75 crore.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) announced in a stock exchange filing that it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity in Chalasani Hospitals Pvt Ltd, the owner of Queen's NRI Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Also Read | HDFC Bank share declines after BofA downgrades stock to ‘neutral’

KIMS said in an exchange filing that it will invest up to 75 crore to acquire 100% equity in Queen's NRI Hospital.

Queen's NRI Hospital, established in 1995, is a 200-bed multi-specialty facility situated in a prime area of Visakhapatnam. Located in a densely populated region, the nearest hospital is approximately 5.5 km away, while the health city of New Visakhapatnam is around 17 km distant.

QNRI is a leading hospital in Visakhapatnam, particularly noted for its cardiology and comprehensive oncology services.

 

Also Read | Q1 Earnings Preview: These 4 companies are likely to post double-digit fall in net profit

The acquisition will enhance KIMS' operations by adding a multi-specialty hospital and gastro unit in Visakhapatnam, thereby increasing its market share, the company announced to the stock exchanges.

With the addition of QNRI Hospital, KIMS' total bed capacity in Visakhapatnam will rise to 630 beds. This marks KIMS' second acquisition in the city, following the purchase of KIMS-ICON Hospitals in 2018.

The company stated it will continue to pursue inorganic growth opportunities to strengthen its leading position in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Emcure Pharma closes 3% higher after making strong market debut; should you buy now?

Founded by Dr. B Bhaskara Rao, Hyderabad-based KIMS Hospitals is one of the largest healthcare groups in India, offering multi-disciplinary healthcare services with a focus on affordable tertiary and quaternary care.

KIMS operates a network of 12 hospitals with a total of 3,975 beds across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

KIMS share price closed 3 per cent higher on Wednesday's trading session at 2,165 per share, against previous close at 2,101.90 on Tuesday.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 05:40 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsKIMS share price surges 4% following ₹75 crore acquisition of Visakhapatnam Hospital

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.00
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-3.8 (-2.21%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.95
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Bharat Electronics

333.70
03:58 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-0.85 (-0.25%)

Ashok Leyland

225.95
03:52 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.4 (-1.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Capri Global Capital

225.65
03:49 PM | 10 JUL 2024
11.15 (5.2%)

Vardhaman Textiles

532.60
03:47 PM | 10 JUL 2024
26 (5.13%)

India Cements

295.50
03:29 PM | 10 JUL 2024
13.85 (4.92%)

NLC India

276.40
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
12.9 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue