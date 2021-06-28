Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences or KIMS shares registered strong listing today at BSE and NSE. Immediately after the listing, KIMS share price soared to its intraday high of ₹1,059 while its intraday low stands at ₹956 at NSE. At BSE, KIMS shares opened at ₹1,009 and scaled its intraday high of ₹1,059 per equity shares. According to market observers, KIMS IPO listing is in sync with the grey market expectations as the KIMS IPO GMP today was ₹110, which is quite close to both NSE and BSE listing of the KIMS shares.

Suggesting KIMS share holders to hold the stock Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Financials of the company is quite promising and HNI and Fund houses are expected to buy stake in the company from the secondary market. So, my advice to the KIMS share holders is to hold as investor's interest in the hospital and healthcare sector is expected to remain intact in near short-term time horizon."

Avinash Gorakshkar of Prifitmart Securities recommended fresh buying if the KIMS share price goes below its issue price of ₹825 in the intraday trade or in upcoming trade sessions this week.

KIMS IPO was subscribed 3.86 times and the ₹2,144 crore public issue price band was fixed at ₹815 to ₹825 per equity shares. After the listing of KIMS shares at BSE and NSE, promoters’ holding in the company now stands at 38.84 per cent, which was at 46.81 per cent before the issue listing.

Link Intime India Private Limited was the official registrar of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences issue offer while Axis Capital Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, IIFL Holdings Limited and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited were the lead managers of the public issue.

