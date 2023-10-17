KIOCL share price hits 20% upper circuit, touches 52-week high; here's why
KIOCL share price hits 20% upper circuit and touches new 52-week high on resumption of operations. KIOCL stock price shows good price volume structure, uptrend expected to continue, according to analysts.
KIOCL share price ares hit 20% upper circuit and touched a new 52-week high on Tuesday following the company's announcement that the Pellet Plant Unit of KIOCL in Mangalore resumed operations on October 14, 2023. KIOCL Limited share price opened at ₹414.95 apiece on BSE. KIOCL stock price touched intraday high of ₹476.40 and low of ₹413.55.
