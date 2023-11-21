Kirloskar Electric share price surges over 11% as lockout ends at Bengaluru unit
Kirloskar Electric Company share price surged 11.5% on Tuesday's trading session following the announcement that the management had ended the lockout at Kirloskar Electric's Bengaluru Rural District unit. Kirloskar Electric share price opened at ₹129 apiece on BSE. Kirloskar Electric stock price touched an intrday high of ₹135.20 and intraday low of ₹126.30.
