Kirloskar Ferrous share price jumps 14%, hits 52-week high. What's driving the rally?

Kirloskar Ferrous share price jumped as much as 14% on the NSE, hitting a 52-week high in Thursday's trading session after the company said that it has received an export order valued at approximately $13.51 million from a customer based in the United Kingdom.

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Kirloskar Ferrous shares opened at ₹467 apiece today, as compared to ₹444.30 on Wednesday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹508.45 on 18 June.

Why is Kirloskar Ferrous' share price rising today? In an exchange filing on 17 June, Kirloskar Ferrous said that it has secured an order worth $13.51 million for the supply of pig iron to a UK-based customer.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced that the contract entails the export of 30,000 metric tonnes of basic-grade pig iron on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

The deal is secured through a sight letter of credit, with the final shipment expected to be completed by August 15, 2026.

Kirloskar Ferrous said that the order was received from a London-based international customer and emphasised that neither the company’s promoters nor members of the promoter group have any stake or interest in the buyer. It further clarified that the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party dealings.

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Kirloskar Ferrous Q4 results 2026 snapshot The company reported a 33.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹123.1 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 4.6% YoY to ₹1,817.2 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses climbed 3.3% YoY to ₹1,691.7 crore in the March quarter. Raw material costs rose 6.8% to ₹979.9 crore, while employee benefit expenses grew 14.9% to ₹90.9 crore over the corresponding period.

The company's operating performance also improved, with consolidated EBITDA growing 12% to ₹224.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹201.3 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin expanded to 12.4%, compared with 11.6% in Q4 FY25.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is among India's leading manufacturers of castings and pig iron, serving industries such as tractors, automobiles, and diesel engines.

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Kirloskar Ferrous share price trend Kirloskar Ferrous share price has remained volatile amid weak market sentiment. The stock has gained 17% in a week and 14.32% in a month.

Additionally, Kirloskar Ferrous shares have significantly outpaced the broader benchmark Sensex, rallying more than 33% over the past three months, compared with a modest 0.39% gain in the index.

Furthermore, the stock has declined by 16% in a year and 31% in two years. However, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 111% in five years and 689% in ten years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.