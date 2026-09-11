Kirloskar Industries share price rockets 13% on heavy volumes. Do you own?

Kirloskar Industries share price was among the notable gainers on Friday, September 11, with the stock witnessing a sharp jump amid heavy trading activity. The stock surged as much as 13% to hit an intraday high of ₹4,055 per share on the BSE.
The available market data shows strong activity in the trading volumes of the counter, with 4,63,398 shares traded today, compared with an average daily volume of 3,567 shares over the past week and 3,803 shares over the past two weeks.
This sharp increase in volumes has accompanied the stock's strong price move.
The stock has also maintained a positive trend across several recent timeframes. Kirloskar Industries shares have gained 2.4% in one week and 4% in one month. The rally becomes more pronounced over longer periods, with the stock rising 26% in three months and 37% in six months.
However, the stock's one-year performance has remained relatively muted. Kirloskar Industries shares are up just 1.5% over the last one year, despite the stronger gains recorded over the shorter three- and six-month periods.
In the longer term, however, investors have seen substantial wealth creation. Kirloskar Industries shares have delivered multibagger returns over five years, rising 151%.
The stock is also trading below its recent peak. Kirloskar Industries had touched its 52-week high of ₹4,572.75 in June 2026. Its 52-week low stands at ₹2,456, recorded in March 2026.
Thus, the immediate trigger evident from the available data is the sharp surge in trading volumes accompanying the 13% price jump. With the stock now at ₹4,055, investors will be watching whether the unusually high activity can sustain the latest rally.
Kirloskar Industries posted a consolidated net profit of ₹78.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking a decline from ₹112.93 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,779.15 crore, compared with ₹1,827.41 crore in Q2FY25. Total expenses during the quarter were ₹1,664.36 crore, which included finance costs of ₹29.67 crore and employee benefits expenses of ₹102.04 crore.
Meanwhile, Kirloskar Industries has strengthened its board with the appointment of Sandeep Gokhale as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director, effective September 1, 2026. Gokhale has been appointed for a five-year term ending August 31, 2031. His appointment is subject to approval from shareholders through a postal ballot.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.