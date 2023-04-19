Kirloskar Oil Engines more than doubled investor wealth in a year; up 221% from 52-week low2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 03:40 PM IST
- KOEL has been dominating the power generator market for the last three decades. It offers the widest range of petrol and diesel power generating sets (2-1010 kVA) used for power back-up in industrial, residential & commercial establishments and also in special applications such as telecom
Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL), a leading manufacturer of diesel engines and diesel generator sets, has become one of the biggest wealth creators for investors in the last year.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×