Kirloskar Oil Engines surges over 970% in 2 years, more than 1200% in 4 years. Should you buy?
In the current year so far, Kirloskar Oil Engines has climbed from around ₹662 apiece to the current position of ₹1,402, producing a staggering return of 114%.
In the past year, the Indian stock market has experienced significant growth, delivering substantial returns for investors across various sectors. Notably, stocks within the capital goods sector have garnered significant attention from investors. This sector, encompassing industries that manufacture machinery and equipment used for industrial production, construction, and infrastructure, has shown remarkable performance.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started