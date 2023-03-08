Kirloskar Oil surges 20% to hit 52-week high after huge block deal; Kulkarni family likely seller1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 05:15 PM IST
- Over 25 million equity shares of Kirloskar Oil changed hands on the NSE today in a block deal valued at ₹825.06 crore
Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd rallied 20 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹390.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid reports of block deals on the counter.
