Kirloskar Pneumatic shares soar 18% as post-earnings rally extends to 2nd day
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company shares surged 18% to hit a new high of ₹1,076 apiece, following strong Q4 FY24 performance. This two-day rally has pushed the stock's one-year gain to 74% and its five-year gain to an impressive 472%.
Despite the market trading within a narrow range, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company shares surged another 18% in today's intraday session, reaching a new all-time high of ₹1,076.70 apiece. Investors continued to express optimism following the company's healthy performance for Q4 FY24 and for the full fiscal year.
