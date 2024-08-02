Kizi Apparels IPO allotment to be finalised today: Here’s how to check your status

A Ksheerasagar
Published2 Aug 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Kizi Apparels specializes in manufacturing and trading ready-made garments through its showrooms, distributors, malls, and online platforms.

The allotment for Kizi Apparels' IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can check their allotment status via the registrar, Bigshare Services, or the BSE website. The IPO, which ran from July 30 to August 01, saw a strong response, with the retail portion being subscribed by 115.60 times.

Due to the oversubscription in the retail category, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. For those who do not receive an allotment, Kizi Apparels will start the refund process for the application money on August 5, 2024.

Allotted shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refund process. Kizi Apparels is an SME IPO, with shares scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on August 06, 2024.

Overall, the IPO was subscribed to 115 times, receiving bids for 29,13,12,000 shares against the available 2,520,000 shares. The IPO size of Kizi Apparels was 5.58 crore, consisting of 26.48 lakh newly issued shares. The IPO price was set at 21 apiece. 

Kizi Apparels IPO allotment status check

If you have applied for the Kizi Apparels IPO, you can check your allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar.

Step 1: Use the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html to directly input your login details.

Step 2: From the list of firms, choose "Kizi Apparels IPO."

Step 3: Opt for "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4: Simply press "Search."

You may view your Kizi Apparels IPO on your phone's display or on a computer monitor.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website

Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4: Enter the PAN, or application number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Kizi Apparels

Kizi Apparels specialises in manufacturing and trading ready-made garments through its showrooms, distributors, malls, and online platforms. In 2021, the company became the official manufacturer for Reliance Retail. On May 30, 2023, it signed a three-year agreement and non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Reliance Retail Limited, Mumbai.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards the repayment of unsecured loans, long-term working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and meeting public issue expenses.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 01:36 PM IST
