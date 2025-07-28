KKR-backed Leap India picks bankers for IPO, to file DRHP in a few days
Summary
KKR-backed Leap India has appointed picked UBS, Avendus Capital, IIFL and JM Financial as lead managers for its upcoming initial public offering. People in the know say the supply-chain solutions provider is set to file its draft prospectus in the next few days.
Leap India, backed by global private equity giant KKR, has appointed UBS, Avendus Capital, IIFL and JM Financial as lead managers for its upcoming initial public offering, according to four people familiar with the matter.
