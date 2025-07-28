For instance, Carlyle-owned Magnum Holdings unlocked value by offloading a 20% stake during Hexaware Technologies’ IPO in February. Later in 2024, Accel, Alpha Wave, Elevation Capital and Prosus—among Swiggy’s earliest believers—had also lined up to sell part of their holdings in the food delivery startup’s IPO. The much-talked-about Swiggy issue was oversubscribed 3.59 times in November last year, and the stock listed at an 8% premium, highlighting the strong liquidity and depth of domestic investor demand.