Klarna share price jumps 43% after strong IPO debut on Wall Street — Check details here

Swedish buy-now-pay-later company, Klarna Group shares made a strong debut after its initial public offering (IPO) on Wall Street on Wednesday, 10 September 2025. The shares of the firm jumped 43% to hit the intraday high level after its initial listing, according to the data collected from Marketwatch.

Klarna was founded in 2005 as a payments firm and entered the buy-now-pay-later market in the United States in 2015. According to a recent AP report, the company announced its partnership as it collaborated with the US-based hypermarket giant, Walmart.

According to the company website, Klarna has nearly 111 million active customers, and the company collaborates with almost 790,000 merchants, carrying out more than 2.9 million transactions per day. The firm operates its application in 26 countries.

Nike, Airbnb, Ticketmaster, Sephora, H&M, and IKEA are some of the merchant partners of the company.

Klarna stock price today Klarna share price jumped 43% to hit an intraday high of $57.02 during Wednesday's US market session, after being listed at $40 after a very successful initial public offering (IPO). As of 1:49 p.m. (EDT), the shares of the company are trading 20.08% higher at $48.11 on Wall Street, according to the Marketwatch data.

Shares of the Swedish firm hit an intraday high of $57.02, while the intraday low level was at ₹45.44 on the NYSE.

