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Knack Packaging share price extends gains after strong listing; should you buy, sell or hold?

Knack Packaging shares were listed at 188 apiece on NSE, a premium of 10.58% to the issue price of 170 per share. On BSE, Knack Packaging shares were listed with a 9.41% premium at 186 apiece.

Ankit Gohel
Updated8 Jul 2026, 12:08 PM IST
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Knack Packaging shares made a healthy stock market debut, which was better than grey market expectations.
Knack Packaging shares made a healthy stock market debut, which was better than grey market expectations.(Photo: Company Website)
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Knack Packaging share price extended gains after listing at a decent premium in the Indian stock market on Wednesday. Knack Packaging IPO listing date was today, 8 July 2026, and the stock has been listed on BSE and NSE.

Knack Packaging shares were listed at 188 apiece on NSE, a premium of 10.58% to the issue price of 170 per share. On BSE, Knack Packaging shares were listed with a 9.41% premium at 186 apiece.

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After the debut, the stock touched a high of 192 apiece on the BSE, rallying over 3% from listing price and nearly 13% from its issue price.

Also Read | Knack Packaging share price lists with over 10% premium at ₹188 on NSE

Knack Packaging IPO listing was better than the Street estimates as indicated by the trends in the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the listing, Knack Packaging IPO GMP today was over 7%.

Should you buy, sell or hold Knack Packaging shares after listing?

Knack Packaging made a healthy stock market debut, which was better than grey market expectations.

“Knack Packaging is backed by strong fundamentals, including healthy revenue growth, improving profitability, high ROE and ROCE, and robust operating margins. Its reasonable valuation and fully integrated manufacturing capabilities provide a competitive advantage,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

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However, she advises investors to keep an eye on customer concentration risk and the successful execution of its new manufacturing facility, which will be crucial for future growth.

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“Our post-listing view remains positive. Investors who have received allotment can continue to hold Knack Packaging shares for further upside, while maintaining a stop-loss at 175 to manage downside risk,” said Nyati.

According to her, fresh investors should consider entering on dips after monitoring the company’s upcoming quarterly performance.

Knack Packaging IPO was open for subscription from July 1 to July 3, and was subscribed 83.33 times in total. The company raised 439.50 crore from the public issue.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Knack Packaging IPO registrar.

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At 12:05 PM, Knack Packaging shares were trading at 185.65 apiece on the BSE, down 0.19% from its listing price, and up 9.21% from its issue price.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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