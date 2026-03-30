KNR Constructions share price jumps 8.5% on order win worth ₹1,734 crore from NHAI in Telangana

KNR Constructions share price rose by 8.5% on Monday, March 30, following the announcement that the company has received a letter of award from the National Highways Authority of India for a project in hybrid annuity mode valued at ₹1,734 crore in Telangana over the weekend.

The project involves the construction of an 80.01 km segment spanning from Gudebellur (Design Km 182+930) to Mahabubnagar (Design Km 262+940) along the Hyderabad-Panaji route.

The overall bid amount for the project is ₹1,734 crore and will be carried out under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

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According to the agreement, the construction phase is set to last 730 days, followed by a 15-year operational period starting from the commercial operation date (COD).

Earlier this week, the company also received a new contract valued at ₹84 crore from Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited for the enhancement and fortification of a pipeline road from Shankarpally Road at MGIT to Manikonda, which includes the development of junctions at NPCI in Telangana.

The project is scheduled to be completed within nine months, further bolstering the company's urban infrastructure portfolio and short-term execution schedule. As of Q3 FY26 (ending December 2025), KNR Constructions' most recent orderbook totals approximately ₹8,849 crore, consisting of a varied mix with 40% in mining, 16% in roads-HAM, 13 percent in other roads, and 12% in irrigation.

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KNR Constructions released disappointing earnings results for the third quarter. Its net profit fell by 58.7% to ₹102.8 crore, down from ₹248.6 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue decreased by 12.4% to ₹743.2 crore compared to ₹848 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's EBITDA dropped by 34.8% to ₹166.7 crore from ₹256 crore a year earlier. Its EBITDA margin decreased to 22.4% from 30.1% during the same period last year.

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KNR Constructions share price today KNR Constructions share price today opened at ₹112.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹122.30 per share and an intraday low of ₹112.25 apiece.

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According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, KNR Constructions share price have seen a strong start for the week, up 10% in the morning trade, prices have crossed last week's high and is on verge to cross 20DEMA, if positive gains sustains, we can expect prices to extend towards 130 levels on flip side 112 is seen as immediate support.

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