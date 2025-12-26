KNR Constructions share price rises 6% after signing deal with Indus Infra Trust. Do you own?

KNR Constructions share price rallied as much as 6.12% to ₹181.49 apiece in Friday's trading session after the company announced that it had executed a share purchase agreement with Indus Infra Trust on Thursday.

KNR Constructions share is likely to attract stock market investors as the share purchase agreement signals growth of the company in the near future. A share purchase agreement (SPA) is a legally binding contract between a seller (commonly called the vendor) and a buyer (the purchaser) that governs the sale and acquisition of shares in a company.

KNR Construction's share purchase agreement details In an exchange filing on December 25, KNR Constructions said that it has entered into share purchase agreements with Indus Infra Trust for the proposed divestment of its entire shareholding, including sub-debt, in four highway special purpose vehicles.

"We wish to inform that the KNR Constructions Limited (“Company/ Seller”) has executed Share Purchase Agreements (“SPAs”) with Indus Infra Trust (“Purchaser”), each dated 24th December 2025 in relation to the proposed sale of its 100% shareholding (including Sub Debt) of the following special purpose vehicles (“SPVs”"), the company said in the filing.

The company further said that it proposes to invest ₹566.83 crore, through equity and sub-debt, in the special purpose vehicles (SPVs), in return for which it expects to receive an aggregate consideration of ₹1,543.19 crore.

The company added that share purchase agreements with Indus Infra Trust were executed on December 24, 2025, for four SPVs—KNR Palani Infra Private Limited, KNR Ramagiri Infra Private Limited, KNR Guruvayur Infra Private Limited, and KNR Ramanattukara Infra Private Limited.

It further noted that the divestment will be carried out after obtaining the necessary approvals from relevant authorities and lenders, in line with the Concession Agreement, and is anticipated to be completed on or before September 30, 2026.

KNR Construction Q2 results 2025 KNR Constructions posted a steep 76.3% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit, which declined to ₹104.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from ₹441.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations plunged 66.8% YoY to ₹646.5 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with ₹1,944.8 crore in Q2 FY25, largely due to slower project execution and the absence of one-off income recorded in the previous year.

EBITDA for the quarter came in at ₹192.82 crore, marking a sharp 77.8% decline from ₹869.89 crore in the year-ago period.

KNR Construction share price trend KNR Constructions share price opened at ₹183.91 in the early morning session on Friday, as compared to the previous close of ₹171.02 on Wednesday. The stock has been gaining in the bull case scenario, surging as much as 26% in past five trading sessions.

However, the outlook of KNR Constructions shares has remain negative in the last one year. The stock descended 21% in last six months and 43% in last one year.

KNR Constructions shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. The stock hit 52-week high of ₹356.70 on January 6 and hit 52-week low of ₹141.30 on December 18.