KNR Constructions shares climb 11% to hit new 52-week high on healthy Q4 earnings
KNR Constructions shares surged by 10.6% to a new 52-week high of ₹309.80 per share, driven by strong Q4FY24 performance. It reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹341 crore, a healthy increase from ₹141 crore in Q4FY23, marking a 140% rise year-over-year.
Shares of KNR Constructions, one of the leading companies providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, gained 10.6% in today's intraday trade, reaching a new 52-week high of ₹309.80 per share.
