Kolte Patil share price jumps almost 10% after Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on stock
Kolte Patil share price has clocked robust gains in the last one year, doubling investors' money by jumping about 101 per cent over a year.
Kolte Patil share price jumped almost 10 per cent in morning deals on Wednesday, April 10, after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the stock with a buy recommendation.
