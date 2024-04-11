Korean Stocks, Won Fall as Ruling Party Suffers Election Loss
South Korean stocks fell after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s party suffered a significant loss in parliamentary elections, likely dealing a blow to his conservative capital market agenda.
