Korean Stocks, Won Fall as Ruling Party Suffers Election Loss

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean stocks fell after President Yoon Suk Yeol's party suffered a significant loss in parliamentary elections, likely dealing a blow to his conservative capital market agenda.

The benchmark Kospi fell as much as 1.6% in early trading as the market reopened following a holiday for the vote on Wednesday. The South Korean won dropped 0.7% against the dollar. South Korean assets were also hit by a rise in Treasury yields after US inflation data came in hotter than forecast, prompting traders to dial back expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

Analysts said the stronger parliamentary majority for the opposition bloc will make it more difficult for Yoon to push through initiatives, including the "Corporate Value-up Program". Excitement over the plan to improve company valuations helped draw record quarterly foreign inflows to Korean stocks and drive the Kospi up more than 8% since the end of January.

“While the program’s main policy objective of addressing the so-called Korea discount has received broad public support, the continuation of a political stalemate could make it difficult to extend the program focus to relevant taxation issues and statutory reform of corporate governance," Goldman Sachs economists including Irene Choi wrote in a report.

Yoon's People Power Party-bloc was set to secure about 105 seats in the 300-seat unicameral parliament, down from 119 before the vote. The opposition Democratic Party-bloc was poised to expand its majority with about 172 seats. The DP group held 169 seats before the vote.

"There may be a short-term correction due to concerns about the weakening momentum behind the Value-up," according to Choi Kwangwook, chief investment officer at TheJ Asset Management Co. "But the ruling party may have to further strengthen their investor-friendly capital market policies to better appeal to the public."

