Kotak AMC on key factors that will drive Indian stock markets

In India, with the number of daily COVID cases coming down, we have seen easing of restrictions in many states. The pace of economic recovery and business resumption in the second wave has been sharper than in the first wave. Many of the high frequency economic indicators are now close to the pre COVID levels. Indicators such as e-way bill, auto and property registration, electricity consumption and card spends are all showing an uptrend after touching lows in month of May. The unemployment rate continues to decline which is another positive indicator for economic recovery. From here on, the key monitorable remains the pace of vaccinations which has plateaued recently largely due to supply side challenges. It is however expected that the pace of vaccinations would improve from August onwards. This would be key to prevent the occurrence of a third wave.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}