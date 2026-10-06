Kotak, Axis, IndusInd Bank shares: Q2 business updates trigger sharp moves- How stocks reacted; key data details to know

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank rose on October 6 after positive business updates for Q3. Advances and deposits showed healthy growth, though differences in deposit composition and CASA growth were notable for investors.

Pranati Deva
Published6 Oct 2026, 10:10 AM IST
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3 Bank stocks gain today (AI-generated image for representational purposes)
3 Bank stocks gain today (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Shares of leading private-sector lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank witnessed strong momentum on Tuesday, October 6, after the banks released their provisional business updates for the September quarter. The updates showed healthy growth in advances and deposits across the three lenders, although differences in deposit composition and CASA growth remained key factors for investors to assess.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares jumped as much as 4% to the day's high of 432.75 on the BSE, while IndusInd Bank share price rose as much as 2.3% to its intra-day high of 902.80. Moreover, Axis Bank gained 1.7% to 1,244.40.

Let's take a look at their Q2 business updates and stock performances -

Axis Bank: Advances rise 22.7%, but CASA growth trails deposits

Axis Bank's provisional numbers showed that its loan book expanded at a faster pace than the overall banking system. Gross advances reached 13,84,600 crore, marking a 22.7% increase from a year earlier and an 8.8% rise from the previous quarter.

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The bank's deposit base stood at 14,52,100 crore, up 20.7% year-on-year and 5.8% sequentially. However, the composition of this growth is likely to attract attention, as term deposits rose much faster than CASA deposits. Term deposits increased 27.3% year-on-year and 8.4% quarter-on-quarter to 9,22,500 crore. CASA deposits, meanwhile, reached 5,29,600 crore, representing growth of 10.6% year-on-year and 1.5% sequentially.

Axis Bank also reported a sizeable increase in FCNR(B) deposits, which stood at $10.62 billion, equivalent to around 1.02 lakh crore. Its international branches had extended approximately $4.57 billion, or 43,800 crore, of loans linked to these deposits. Even after stripping out FCNR(B)-linked loans, advances grew 18.8% year-on-year and 5.3% quarter-on-quarter. Deposits, excluding the impact of these deposits, increased 17% year-on-year and 2.6% sequentially.

Axis Bank stock performance: The stock's 52-week high is 1,418.30, reached in February 2026, while its 52-week low is 1,150.50, touched in April 2026. The stock has declined 2.5% over one month, more than 7% over three months and 0.5% over six months. It has gained more than 2% in the past year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Advances jump 24.7%, stock gains 4%

Kotak Mahindra Bank delivered an even stronger quarter on the loan-growth front. Its advances expanded 24.7% year-on-year and 12.7% compared with the previous quarter.

Deposits also recorded strong growth, rising 23.2% year-on-year and 13.7% quarter-on-quarter. However, CASA growth lagged the overall deposit increase. CASA deposits rose 11.3% year-on-year, indicating that non-CASA sources contributed more significantly to the overall expansion in deposits.

Another notable feature of the quarter was Kotak's mobilisation of FCNR(B) deposits. The bank raised $5.78 billion under the RBI swap facility, equivalent to around 55,344 crore. Its international branches subsequently extended $1.68 billion, or approximately 16,110 crore, in advances linked to these FCNR(B) deposits.

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock performance: The stock is currently just over 4% below its 52-week high of 452.98, recorded in October last year. Its 52-week low stands at 354.40, touched in April 2026.

The stock has gained 2% in one month, 13% in three months and 20% in six months. However, its one-year gain remains relatively modest at just 1%.

IndusInd Bank: Advances grow 11.2%, CASA ratio falls

IndusInd Bank's Q2FY27 numbers showed net advances at 3,62,393 crore, representing growth of 11.2% year-on-year and 11.1% from the previous quarter.

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The bank's total deposits reached 4,29,038 crore, up 10.1% year-on-year and 3.4% sequentially. Within the deposit book, retail and small-business deposits continued to grow at a faster pace. This segment rose 16.5% year-on-year and 10.8% quarter-on-quarter to 2,14,504 crore.

However, the deposit mix presented a weaker spot. IndusInd Bank's CASA ratio fell to 28% from 29.4% in the previous quarter and 30.7% a year earlier. That translates into a decline of 140 basis points sequentially and 270 basis points year-on-year.

The bank also mobilised $3.51 billion in FCNR(B) deposits, worth around 33,627 crore. Its GIFT City branch extended $1.73 billion, or approximately 16,564 crore, in FCNR(B)-linked loans. In addition, standby letters of credit worth another $0.50 billion remained outstanding.

IndusInd Bank stock performance: The stock's 52-week high stands at 1,077.80, reached in July 2026, while its 52-week low is 725.90, touched in October 2025.

The stock has fallen around 11% over both one and three months. However, it has gained 15% over six months and 22% over the past year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.

Axis BankKotak Mahindra BankIndusind BankBank StocksIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
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