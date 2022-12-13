Kotak Bank among top 3 technical picks by Prabhudas Lilladher

The stock has made a decent correction right from 7750 to 6387 levels and has made a trend reversal with MORNING STAR pattern on the daily chart to indicate improvement in the bias and further rise is anticipated. Also it has completed 50 % retracement level of the recent correction and with a decisive move past 6700 ( 200 DMA ) would further strengthen the trend and can anticipate further upward movement for higher targets. The RSI indicator also has confirmed the buy signal with a trend reversal and we suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of 7300 keeping the stop loss of 6350.