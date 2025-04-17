Kotak Bank, Paytm, to PNB Housing: Motilal Oswal shares 5 stocks to buy in BFSI segment

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) has expressed optimism over the banking and non-banking financial services (NBFC) sectors, citing robust fundamentals, macro resilience, and supportive regulatory developments.

Advertisement

In a recent strategy note, the brokerage said banks are well-positioned to outperform, supported by resilient balance sheets and an ability to manage macroeconomic headwinds. The brokerage added that NBFCs, which have recently witnessed moderation, are likely to pivot back to growth, driven by expected repo rate cuts and a more accommodative regulatory stance.

Top 5 BFSI stocks to buy Given the healthy growth outlook and reasonable valuations, MOSL said it has curated a focused basket of banking and NBFC stocks.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: MOSL highlighted Kotak Mahindra Bank for its steady performance over the past year, with stable profitability and robust margins. The lifting of regulatory curbs by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is seen as a key trigger for a renewed pickup in growth and profitability. MOSL said the bank’s consumer banking franchise is expected to see stronger traction going forward.

Advertisement

Cholamandalam Investment: MOSL noted that Cholamandalam Investment & Finance is well-placed to benefit from a falling interest rate cycle, with management guiding for NIM expansion and improved margins in vehicle finance. The company’s foray into personal and business loans through its digital platform, along with a diversified lending portfolio, supports a projected 24 per cent AUM CAGR between FY24 and FY27, according to MOSL.

Paytm: Paytm (One 97 Communications) has weathered regulatory turbulence and continues to scale its loan distribution through FLDG partnerships, said MOSL. The brokerage pointed out that the fintech has retained a solid merchant base of 43 million (up 9 per cent YoY), and with 85 per cent of GMV driven by merchants, expects a 24 per cent GMV CAGR and 25 per cent revenue CAGR over FY25-27, led by growth in financial services.

Advertisement

Poonawalla Fincorp: MOSL highlighted Poonawalla Fincorp’s strategic pivot toward becoming a multi-product lender, expanding its offerings from four to ten products. The company plans to roll out 400 new branches starting Q1FY26. MOSL expects this expansion to support AUM growth in the range of 30–40 per cent over FY26-27.

PNB Housing Finance: PNB Housing Finance is targeting a retail loan book of around ₹1 lakh crore by FY27, aided by robust mortgage demand and renewed momentum in the government’s affordable housing scheme, PMAY. MOSL expects NIMs to improve to about 4 per cent, driven by an enhanced product mix. The brokerage believes the lender is well-positioned to leverage the retail opportunity despite competitive pressures.

With improving macroeconomic signals, supportive regulatory trends, and the potential for interest rate easing, MOSL believes the outlook for banks and NBFCs remains constructive. The firm’s stock picks reflect confidence in the sectors’ ability to deliver sustainable growth, strong margins, and shareholder value over the next few years.

Advertisement