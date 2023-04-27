Indian billionaire banker, Uday Kotak's bank will be announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY3 on Saturday. Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock price will be in focus on Friday accordingly. Kotak is expected to report a broadly healthy quarter with net interest income (NII) seen to post strong growth on the back of a robust loan book. Margins are likely to improve ahead, and asset quality will continue to be stable. Apart from Q4 numbers, the dividend for FY23 is also on the table from Kotak.

