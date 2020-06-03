Shares of Kotak Bank were up +1.59% at 10:33 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Kotak Bank shares traded +1.59% higher at ₹1364.50, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,70,007.86 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.18% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 3.61%, INDUSINDBK rose 1.71%, and CENTRALBK rose 3.44%.

At day's high, Kotak Bank shares rose as much as 2.52% to ₹1377.00, after opening at ₹1355.00. Kotak Bank shares had closed at ₹1343.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1343.00 to ₹1377.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Kotak Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1739.95 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1000.35 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Kotak Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹1110.00 to ₹1377.00 while in the last week, between ₹1200.55 to ₹1377.00. 1.04 Lakh shares of Kotak Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Kotak Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹6804.68 crore and profits of ₹1266.6 crore.

