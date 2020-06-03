Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Kotak Bank share price up 1.59% at 10:33 today
Shares of Kotak Bank were up +1.59% at 10:33 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market

Kotak Bank share price up 1.59% at 10:33 today

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%

Shares of Kotak Bank were up +1.59% at 10:33 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Kotak Bank shares traded +1.59% higher at 1364.50, giving it a market capitalization of 2,70,007.86 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.18% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

Shares of Kotak Bank were up +1.59% at 10:33 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Kotak Bank shares traded +1.59% higher at 1364.50, giving it a market capitalization of 2,70,007.86 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.18% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 3.61%, INDUSINDBK rose 1.71%, and CENTRALBK rose 3.44%.

At day's high, Kotak Bank shares rose as much as 2.52% to 1377.00, after opening at 1355.00. Kotak Bank shares had closed at 1343.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 1343.00 to 1377.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Kotak Bank shares had a 52-week high of 1739.95 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1000.35 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Kotak Bank shares have traded in a range of 1110.00 to 1377.00 while in the last week, between 1200.55 to 1377.00. 1.04 Lakh shares of Kotak Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Kotak Bank had posted standalone revenues of 6804.68 crore and profits of 1266.6 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated