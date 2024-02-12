Kotak cautious on midcap IT stocks amid stretched valuations; prefers Cyient
Concerns linger due to stretched valuations, particularly impacting the outlook for L&T Tech, KPIT Technologies, Tata Elxsi, and Tata Technologies, said Kotak, but prefers Cyient as it stands out due to its improved business portfolio and relatively more reasonable valuations.
Indian ESPs (Engineering Service Providers) have shown robust revenue growth despite facing a traditionally slower quarter, said brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities in a recent report.
