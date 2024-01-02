Kotak 'downgrades' GAIL stock after a stellar nearly 70% run in 2023. Here are 3 major reasons why
GAIL (India) share price surged 68.6 per cent in 2023, but Kotak downgraded the stock due to an optimism-driven rally, uncertain transmission volumes, and worries over petchem capex.
GAIL (India) share price declined 5 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, January 2, a day after the brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the stock to a sell from a reduce. GAIL share price opened at ₹167.55 against the previous close of ₹166.30 and fell 5 per cent to the level of ₹158.05 on the BSE. Around 11:05 am, the stock was 3.19 per cent down at ₹161.
