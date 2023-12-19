Kotak downgrades HCL Tech, Persistent Systems; Infosys remains its top pick; here's what the brokerage firm says
HCL Tech share price has gained nearly 11 per cent while Persistent Systems share price has gained over 9 per cent in December so far. Infosys share price has gained over 6 per cent in December so far.
Brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities has downgraded IT players HCL Technologies and Persistent Systems considering the recent rally in these stocks. The brokerage firm believes the recent strong rally limits further upside in select stocks in the IT sector.
