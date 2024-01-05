Kotak increases target price of SBI; downgrades Canara, Union and PNB – here’s why
The brokerage firm has also named SBI as its most preferred stock in the PSU sector.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities, in its latest report, has raised the target price of State Bank of India (SBI) to ₹760, while maintaining the ‘buy’ tag. The brokerage firm has also named SBI as its most preferred stock in the PSU sector.
