Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on newly listed Zomato Limited with a buy rating and target price of buy rating. 

“Zomato’s leadership position in the underpenetrated food-delivery space will drive healthy revenue CAGR of 36% over FY2021-30. Turnaround in unit economics will lead to profitability by FY2025, leaving Zomato with the bulk of its current $2 billion cash balance intact, which can drive the company’s entry into fresh adjacencies enabling further value creation," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note, pegging SoTP-based fair value of Zomato shares at 175.

Zomato shares closed today at 141.40. The IPO of Zomato had got a stellar response from investors and as compared to the IPO issue of 76, shares have nearly doubled in value in less than two months. 

Zomato had recently completed acquisition of 9.16% stake in Grofers for 518 crore. 

Here are key highlights from Kotak report on Zomato shares:

“Rise in income levels, evolving tastes and preferences will drive a greater demand for food delivery in the future. This will manifest in strong growth in users on food delivery platforms as well as in ordering frequencies. We thus model healthy 55% revenue CAGR for Zomato over FY2021-24 and 36% revenue CAGR over FY2021-30."

“Zomato will also continue to explore adjacent businesses which can drive these revenue growth rates further up."

 

