Kotak Institutional Equities initiates coverage on credit rating agencies with 'sell' on CRISIL; here's why
Brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities believes credit rating agencies (CRAs) are well-placed to benefit from credit expansion in the medium term, however, it noted that the valuations for these firms are misplaced.
Brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities believes credit rating agencies (CRAs) are well-placed to benefit from credit expansion in the medium term, however, it noted that the valuations for these firms are misplaced.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started