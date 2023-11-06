Brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities believes credit rating agencies (CRAs) are well-placed to benefit from credit expansion in the medium term, however, it noted that the valuations for these firms are misplaced.

It has initiated coverage on CRISIL with a ‘sell’ call and ICRA with a ‘reduce’ call and sees 21 percent and 8 percent downside, respectively.

"While we are positive on ratings, we are cautious about the non-ratings businesses of both CRISIL (85 percent/70 percent of revenues/EBIT) and ICRA (45 percent/55 percent of revenues/EBIT), which have global market linkage. Reasonable valuations and more confidence in the profitable growth of non-ratings businesses could make us revisit our stance," it said.

Kotak explained that the credit rating agencies (CRAs) are well-placed to benefit from the broad-based credit expansion in the next 3-5 years, resulting from (1) increased supply of credit from all sources (banks, NBFCs, credit funds, etc.); (2) deleveraged corporate balance sheets that are well-placed for the next investment cycle; and (3) potential growth optionalities (ESG ratings, corporate bond market and secondary loan market).

It forecasts a 13-15 percent ratings revenue CAGR in the next 3-4 years. Rating revenues have shown a strong correlation with credit growth in the past two decades, which augurs well given the high operating margins as well as stronger guardrails of regulation and reputation after the IL&FS saga, it added.

CRISIL has jumped 43 percent in the last 1 year and 38 percent in 2023 YTD, giving positive returns in 8 of the 10 months completed this year. It declined in only 2 months - September, down 1.17 percent and March, down 5 percent. Meanwhile, it surged the most in April, up 12 percent.

The stock hit its record high of ₹4,284.30 last month on October 20, 2023. Currently, trading at ₹4,212.45, it has rallied over 54 percent from its 52-week low of ₹2,725, hit on December 23, 2022.

ICRA, on the other hand, has advanced 31 percent in the last 1 year and almost 17 percent in 2023 YTD. It has been volatile this year, giving positive returns in 5 and negative in 5 months of the 10 completed so far this year. It rose the most in June, up over 7 percent, and shed the most in September, down over 6 percent.

Currently trading at ₹5,351.85, the stock is now over 14 percent away from its record high of ₹6,249.00, hit in August 2023. Meanwhile, it has risen over 37 percent from its 52-week low of ₹3,900.00, hit on November 12, 2022.

CRISIL: Steady and consistent but expensive

The brokerage has initiated coverage with a SELL call and a target price of ₹3,300, implying a downside of 21 percent.

"CRISIL is the largest rating agency in terms of revenue, with a proven track record of rating quality. Its revenue diversification efforts in the past decade have helped deliver 10-11 percent revenue CAGR, helping wade through the ratings business downturn. This, in turn, led to a much lower exposure to credit ratings (15 percent of revenue). While we build a positive view for the rating business given the tailwinds, there is less confidence in building similar organic revenue growth for the non-ratings business due to its high linkage to global investment banks and capital markets. Overall, we forecast 14 percent earnings and 16 percent EBIT CAGRs for FY2023-26E, with EBIT margin expanding by 300 bps in this period to 26 percent," it explained.

ICRA: In a rebuilding phase

The brokerage initiated coverage on ICRA with a REDUCE rating and a target price of ₹5,100, indicating a potential downside of 8 percent.

"Compared with CRISIL, ICRA is a relatively direct play on credit ratings (55 percent of revenues. However, the company is coming out of a fairly volatile earnings performance during FY2015-21 (-5 percent EBIT CAGR), hurt by muted credit growth and a decline in securitization volumes during Covid. FY2022-23 has seen a strong recovery (near doubling of EBIT in FY2023 from FY2021 low). We believe growth rates will likely moderate at close to 13-14 percent, led by similar revenue growth. Operating leverage benefits for ICRA, unlike CRISIL, could be back-ended due to the need for catch-up on investments," it said.

Key risks: For CRISIL, growth revival in businesses linked to IB/global markets (50 percent of revenues) is a risk; for ICRA, faster-than-expected margin expansion in ratings.

