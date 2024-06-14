Kotak Institutional raises target price for Adani Ports and SEZ to ₹1,650, says outperformance can continue for long
Kotak Institutional Equities upgrades Adani Ports target price to ₹1,650 apiece due to sustained outperformance and strategic investments in expanding port capacity and logistics land bank, offering significant growth potential.
Kotak Institutional Equities has raised its target price for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (ADSEZ) to ₹1,650 per share, up from the previous target of ₹1,550. The upgrade is based on the company’s continued outperformance in FYTD24. The revised target price indicates an upside potential of nearly 18% from the stock's latest trading price of ₹1,400. Also, this target price indicates a new all-time high level for the stock.
