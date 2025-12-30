Kotak Mahindra Bank fixes record date for 1:5 stock split. Details here

Kotak Mahindra Bank has set January 14 as the record date for its first stock split in 15 years, with shares to be split in the ratio of 1:5.

This means that investors holding the bank’s shares in their demat accounts at the end of the trading session on January 13 will be entitled to the split, while those buying Kotak Bank's shares on January 14 will not be eligible.

“We refer to our intimation dated November 21, 2025 in connection with the sub-division of existing equity shares of the Bank and wish to inform you pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that the Bank has fixed Wednesday, January 14, 2026 as the ‘Record Date’ to determine the eligible equity shareholders of the Bank whose equity shares will be sub-divided,” the company said in an exchange filing last week.

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock split Earlier in November, Kotak Mahindra Bank announced a 1:5 stock split, under which one fully paid-up equity share of the bank with a face value of ₹5 will be subdivided into five fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each.

This is the second time the bank has announced a stock split. In 2010, Kotak Mahindra Bank declared a subdivision of shares from ₹10 to ₹5.

A stock split occurs when a company divides its existing shares into a larger number of shares, reducing the price per share while leaving the company’s overall market valuation unchanged.

Companies usually implement stock splits to increase the total shares in circulation and enhance liquidity by making the stock more accessible to investors.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price overview On Tuesday, Kotak Mahindra Bank share price was trading marginally lower, falling 0.47% to ₹2,148.40 on the BSE.

The stock has remained largely flat in the near term, as it lost 0.32% in the past five sessions and 0.64% in six months. However, the banking stock has posted a 23% rise over the last year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price is listed on both BSE and NSE. The banking stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,301.55 on April 22 and a 52-week low of ₹1,711.05 on January 14 this year.

