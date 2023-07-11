Markets
MCX may skip to TCS’ platform before Dec
SummaryThe MCX contract with vendor 63 Moons, which was renegotiated in September 2014 following a scam at the latter’s subsidiary, was to end in September 2022.
MUMBAI : Faced with a massive cost escalation, Kotak Mahindra Bank-backed commodity derivatives exchange MCX proposes to migrate to software giant Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) trading and clearing platform before the contract with its existing tech vendor and founder 63 Moons Technologies ends in December, said a person with knowledge of the matter.
