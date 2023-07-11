MCX may skip to TCS’ platform before Dec

“.....to ensure all Stakeholders are better prepared to migrate to the new Commodity Derivatives Platform and to ensure necessary compliances, the Company was obligated and has decided to extend the support services being rendered by its existing software vendor, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd for six months, being the minimum period offered by the vendor, beginning from 01st July 2023 at a consideration of ₹125 crores per quarter," MCX said in the filing. MCX had to pay 63 Moons Technologies a whopping ₹125 crore per quarter for extending its tech contract at the end of June for six months from ₹81 crore per quarter earlier. To put it in context, the cost for the latest extension almost works out to ₹130 crore net profit MCX posted for FY23. The frequent extensions, given TCS’ domain expertise, have confounded certain market participants, who said off the record that the latest mock trials went off smoothly.

