Kotak Mahindra Bank declares record date for final dividend, Q1 results date. Details here

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price rallied over 4% on Tuesday amid heavy buying momentum following a strong update for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), along with the record date announcement for the payment of dividend. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares jumped as much as 4.37% to ₹2,241.00 apiece on the BSE.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced the date for its Annual General Meeting, financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and the record date for its final dividend of FY25.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results 2025 Date The meeting of the Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Also Read | TCS to kick off Q1 result season on July 10: Check earnings dates of big firms

Kotak Mahindra Bank AGM The private sector lender also announced that the ‘Fortieth Annual General Meeting’ of its members will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC).

Kotak Mahindra Bank Dividend Record Date Kotak Mahindra Bank has fixed Friday, July 18, 2025 as the ‘Record Date’, for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the bank eligible to receive the Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, as has been recommended by the Board of Directors of the Bank.

Also Read | Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declares date to announce Q1 results 2025. Details her

The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid to the concerned members on or before Friday, August 8, 2025.

Thus, Kotak Mahindra Bank dividend record date is July 18, and the dividend payment date is August 8.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Business Update The private lender posted a 14% YoY and 4.2% QoQ growth in lending to ₹4.45 lakh crore. The bank's loan book at the end of the March quarter stood at 4.27 lakh crore, and the same was at ₹3.90 lakh crore in Q1FY25.

It also reported a healthy 14.6% growth in deposits to ₹5.13 lakh crore. On a sequential basis, deposits were up 2.8% from ₹4.47 lakh crore at the end of the March quarter. Average total deposits came in at ₹4.92 lakh crore, rising nearly 13% YoY and 5% sequentially.

The average CASA stood at ₹1.92 lakh crore, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.2% and a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase of 2.1%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price Performance Kotak Mahindra Bank share price has gained 7% in one month, and 8% in three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have rallied 24% and it has gained 20% in one year. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price has jumped 65% in five years.

At 2:35 PM, Kotak Mahindra Bank share price was trading 3.40% higher at ₹2,220.00 apiece on the BSE.