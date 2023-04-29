Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Kotak Mahindra Bank earns net profit of nearly 3,496 crore in Q4 up by 26% YoY, declares dividend of 1.5 per share
Billionaire Uday Kotak-backed lender has registered double-digit growth in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23. Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q4 PAT jumped by 26.31% YoY and 25.20% QoQ to 3,495.59 crore. The lender also declared a dividend of 1.5 per equity share for its shareholders.

Kotak's net profit was at 2,767.4 crore in Q4FY22 and 2,791.88 crore in Q3FY23.

Meanwhile, in Q4 of FY23, net interest income (NII) which is the difference between interest earned and expended, recorded 34.97% growth to 6,102.55 crore as against NII of 4,521.4 crore in Q4FY22. However, NII posted a single-digit growth of 7.95% from 5,652.92 crore in Q3FY23.

Provisions were broadly subdued sequentially to 147.57 crore in Q4FY23 versus 148.83 crore in the preceding quarter. Notably, in Q4FY22, the bank's provisions were negative for 306.21 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined sharply to 1.78% in Q4FY23 versus 2.34% in Q4FY22 and 1.90% in Q3FY23.

Net NPA dipped to 0.37% in Q4FY23 as against 0.64% in Q4FY22 and 0.43% in Q3FY23.

Kotak declared a dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share having a face value of 5 each, out of the net profits

for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

