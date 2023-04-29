Billionaire Uday Kotak-backed lender has registered double-digit growth in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23. Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q4 PAT jumped by 26.31% YoY and 25.20% QoQ to ₹3,495.59 crore. The lender also declared a dividend of ₹1.5 per equity share for its shareholders.

Kotak's net profit was at ₹2,767.4 crore in Q4FY22 and ₹2,791.88 crore in Q3FY23.

Meanwhile, in Q4 of FY23, net interest income (NII) which is the difference between interest earned and expended, recorded 34.97% growth to ₹6,102.55 crore as against NII of ₹4,521.4 crore in Q4FY22. However, NII posted a single-digit growth of 7.95% from ₹5,652.92 crore in Q3FY23.

Provisions were broadly subdued sequentially to ₹147.57 crore in Q4FY23 versus ₹148.83 crore in the preceding quarter. Notably, in Q4FY22, the bank's provisions were negative for ₹306.21 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined sharply to 1.78% in Q4FY23 versus 2.34% in Q4FY22 and 1.90% in Q3FY23.

Net NPA dipped to 0.37% in Q4FY23 as against 0.64% in Q4FY22 and 0.43% in Q3FY23.

Kotak declared a dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share having a face value of ₹5 each, out of the net profits

for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.