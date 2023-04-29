Kotak Mahindra Bank earns net profit of nearly ₹3,496 crore in Q4 up by 26% YoY, declares dividend of ₹1.5 per share1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank garnered a stable March 2023 quarter with double-digit growth in profitability. The bank's provisions were steady sequentially, while asset quality continued to improve.
Billionaire Uday Kotak-backed lender has registered double-digit growth in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23. Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q4 PAT jumped by 26.31% YoY and 25.20% QoQ to ₹3,495.59 crore. The lender also declared a dividend of ₹1.5 per equity share for its shareholders.
