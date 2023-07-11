Bullhorn stocks and bear ear stocks: 5 names that have been in focus

After a strong move, Nifty is under a hibernation period for the past 5 trading sessions in the range of 19,500 to 19,300. Near-term underlying tone remains positive as far as the index sustains above 19,250-level and a bullish continuation sign can be validated above the 19,500-level. Below 19,250, Nifty has the next best support in the zone of 19,000 to 18,880. In the past 5 trading sessions, Bank Nifty has been sliding. It indicates relatively weak performance as compared to Nifty. Bank Nifty could test the 44,400 to 44,150 level.

From a sectoral perspective, some strong sectors like realty and pharma are near their resistance but as of now, no weakness has been observed. At the same time, some laggard industries like Oil & Gas, metal, and media stocks have started to pick up movement. Within Oil & Gas sector, OMC has a good structure, dips can be utilized as buying opportunities.

Bullish Stocks of the Week

Kotak Mahindra Bank

View Full Image Kotak Mahindra Bank share price has been on tight consolidation for almost 3 years

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price has been on tight consolidation for almost 3 years. Recent low took support at long term moving average followed by breach of trendline. Retest of trendline is a bullish continuation sign. View will remain positive as far as stock sustain above 1820 and it has upside potential upto 1970.

Escorts

View Full Image Escorts daily chart

On higher time frame, Escorts stock has taken support at moving average followed by downward sloping breakout. On given chart, Stock has moved out from strong base which is bullish continuation sign. After time wise correction, stock has given multiday breakout. Escorts will be in bullish zone above 2190 level.

Coromandel

View Full Image Coromandel monthly chart

Stock is at lower arm of rising channel which has born in year 2015. Such set up offers good risk to reward trade opportunity. On Weekly chart, Stock has formed multi week base followed by breakout. Stock has taken support at long term moving average on daily chart. Stock will retain its positive stand as far as it sustain above 930 level and it has upside potential up to 1020 level.

Bearish Stock Set up

IRCTC

View Full Image IRCTC Weekly chart

In spite of strong rising broader market, stock is under lower high and lower low sequence which shows bearish sign, In recent context, stock found resistance at downward sloping trend line followed by breach of tiny support line and immediate base. Stock will retain bearish view below 640 level and it has downside potential up to 570 to 560.

The author, Kapil Shah is Technical Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services and technical analysis trainer at Finlearn Academy.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

