Bullhorn stocks and bear ear stocks: 5 names that have been in focus

Bullhorn stocks and bear ear stocks: 5 names that have been in focus2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Nifty remains in a range of 19,500 to 19,300, with near-term support at 19,250. Strong sectors include realty and pharma, while laggards like Oil & Gas are picking up. Bullish stocks: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Escorts, Coromandel. Bearish stock: IRCTC. Read more:
After a strong move, Nifty is under a hibernation period for the past 5 trading sessions in the range of 19,500 to 19,300. Near-term underlying tone remains positive as far as the index sustains above 19,250-level and a bullish continuation sign can be validated above the 19,500-level. Below 19,250, Nifty has the next best support in the zone of 19,000 to 18,880. In the past 5 trading sessions, Bank Nifty has been sliding. It indicates relatively weak performance as compared to Nifty. Bank Nifty could test the 44,400 to 44,150 level.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×