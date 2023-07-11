Bullhorn stocks and bear ear stocks: 5 names that have been in focus

After a strong move, Nifty is under a hibernation period for the past 5 trading sessions in the range of 19,500 to 19,300. Near-term underlying tone remains positive as far as the index sustains above 19,250-level and a bullish continuation sign can be validated above the 19,500-level. Below 19,250, Nifty has the next best support in the zone of 19,000 to 18,880. In the past 5 trading sessions, Bank Nifty has been sliding. It indicates relatively weak performance as compared to Nifty. Bank Nifty could test the 44,400 to 44,150 level.

