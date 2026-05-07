Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI nod to acquire ‘aggregate holding’ of up to 9.99% in AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Thursday, 7 May, informed exchanges that leading private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has received Reserve Bank of India's nod to acquire up to 9.99% stake in the company.

Saloni Goel
Updated7 May 2026, 09:48 AM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI nod to acquire up to 9.99% in AU Small Finance Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI nod to acquire up to 9.99% in AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Thursday, 7 May, informed exchanges that leading private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has received Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) nod to acquire up to 9.99% stake in the company.

AU SFB, in an exchange filing, informed that Kotak Mahindra Bank, along with its subsidiaries, the funds/schemes managed by them and collectively referred to as Kotak Mahindra Group, have received the central bank's approval to acquire an ‘aggregate holding’ of up to 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in AU SFB.

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About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

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