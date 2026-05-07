Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI nod to acquire ‘aggregate holding’ of up to 9.99% in AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Thursday, 7 May, informed exchanges that leading private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has received Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) nod to acquire up to 9.99% stake in the company.
AU SFB, in an exchange filing, informed that Kotak Mahindra Bank, along with its subsidiaries, the funds/schemes managed by them and collectively referred to as Kotak Mahindra Group, have received the central bank's approval to acquire an ‘aggregate holding’ of up to 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in AU SFB.